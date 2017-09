Singapore's former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew speaks at a political and business discussion forum in Singapore in this March 20, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew remained critically ill, the prime minister’s office said on Friday.

The founding father of modern Singapore, Lee, who turned 91 last September, has been in hospital with severe pneumonia since Feb. 5. His son, Lee Hsien Loong, is Singapore’s prime minister.