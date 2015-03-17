FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's central bank, police to jointly probe market misconduct
March 17, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore's central bank, police to jointly probe market misconduct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s central bank and police force will jointly probe market misconduct offences such as insider trading and market manipulation, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

MAS officers participating in the joint investigations will be given powers including the ability to search premises and seize items, and to order financial institutions to monitor customer accounts, MAS said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The new arrangement would deliver more effective enforcement outcomes that would further strengthen public trust and confidence in Singapore’s capital markets,” MAS said.

Singapore’s stock market has been facing sliding trading volume and investor interest since a penny stock scandal in 2013. Shares in three small firms tanked after huge run-ups.

Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
