a year ago
Former Singapore President SR Nathan dies at 92 - prime minister's office
#World News
August 22, 2016 / 2:32 PM / a year ago

Former Singapore President SR Nathan dies at 92 - prime minister's office

FILE PHOTO - Singapore's President S.R. Nathan (L) talks to Australia's Prime Minister John Howard before their meeting in Canberra's Parliament House March 14, 2005.David Gray/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Former Singapore President SR Nathan has died peacefully after a stroke, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Monday.

Nathan, a 92-year-old former senior civil servant, was the sixth and longest-serving president in Singapore, and was in office for two terms from 1999 to 2011. He also suffered a stroke in April last year.

Although mostly ceremonial, Singapore's president has some powers such as the ability to veto the use of government reserves.

"The late Mr Nathan passed away peacefully at Singapore General Hospital on Monday at 9.48 pm," the PMO statement said.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
