Former Singapore President SR Nathan dies at 92 - prime minister's office

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Former Singapore President SR Nathan has died peacefully after a stroke, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Monday.

Nathan, a 92-year-old former senior civil servant, was the sixth and longest-serving president in Singapore, and was in office for two terms from 1999 to 2011. He also suffered a stroke in April last year.

Although mostly ceremonial, Singapore's president has some powers such as the ability to veto the use of government reserves.

"The late Mr Nathan passed away peacefully at Singapore General Hospital on Monday at 9.48 pm," the PMO statement said.