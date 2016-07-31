FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Singapore President SR Nathan suffers stroke: PM Office
#World News
July 31, 2016 / 5:21 AM / a year ago

Former Singapore President SR Nathan suffers stroke: PM Office

File photo: Singapore's President S.R. Nathan reviews the guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony in Hanoi February 25, 2008.Kham

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Former Singapore President SR Nathan has suffered a stroke and is in critical condition, the Prime Minister's office said on Sunday.

"Former President SR Nathan suffered a stroke early this morning. He is in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at SGH (Singapore General Hospital)," the statement said.

Nathan, a 92-year-old former senior civil servant, was the sixth and longest-serving president in Singapore, and was in office for two terms from 1999 to 2011. He also suffered a stroke in April last year.

Although mostly ceremonial, Singapore's president has some powers such as the ability to veto the use of government reserves.

Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Himani Sarkar

