Singapore monetary policy stays tight as Q3 GDP beats forecast

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s central bank warned that core inflation is likely to accelerate in 2014 as it stuck to its tight monetary policy stance of allowing a “modest and gradual” appreciation of the local dollar on Monday, sending the Singapore dollar higher.

The decision, which was widely expected, came as the wealthy, trade-dependent Southeast Asian city-state reported a better-than-expected 5.1 percent growth in third quarter gross domestic product from a year ago due to the continued strength in services.

The Singapore dollar, the world’s 15th most actively traded currency, was quoted at 1.2450 per the U.S. dollar around 0040 GMT, compared with Friday’s close of 1.2460, following the monetary policy statement and better-than-expected GDP data.

“Barring a significant deterioration in global demand conditions, the labor market will remain tight, and exert further upward pressures on MAS core inflation as firms pass on accumulated costs to consumer prices,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Monday in its half-yearly policy statement.

“MAS will therefore maintain its policy of a modest and gradual appreciation of the S$NEER (Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate) policy band,” the central bank said, adding that there will be no change to the slope of the policy band, and the level at which it is centered.

Singapore conducts monetary policy by managing the rise or fall of the local dollar against the currencies of its main trading partners.

The Southeast Asian city-state has struggled with higher-than-normal inflation in recent years, prompting the central bank to let the currency strengthen to keep price increases in check. The current policy stance of allowing a gradual appreciation in the Singapore dollar has been in place since April 2012.

OUTLOOK FOR 2014

MAS said in its statement that firms in Singapore are facing cost pressures from rising business rentals, higher certificates of entitlement (COE) premiums for commercial vehicles, and labor costs.

With unemployment likely to stay below its historical average, headline inflation for 2013 is expected to be in the upper half of the 2-3 percent forecast range, it said.

Singapore, which is even more densely populated than rival Hong Kong, has been making it tougher for firms to bring in cheap foreign workers amid a backlash from citizens concerned about overcrowding and competition for jobs.

MAS said core inflation, which excludes prices of cars and accommodation, is expected to reach 2-3 percent in 2014 from 1.5-2.0 percent this year, while headline inflation is expected to come in between 2 and 3 percent in 2014.

The central bank reiterated that economic growth this year is projected at 2.5-3.5 percent and “is unlikely to be significantly different in 2014”.

Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore, said MAS’s policy statement appeared to be “neutral to slightly hawkish given the current balance of risks”.

“April (the date of the next MAS monetary policy statement) could be a better time for policy changes given better understanding of the global growth recovery and without adding additional policy volatility into the equation now,” Supaat added, referring to uncertainty about whether the U.S. government would be able to raise its borrowing limit this week.

MAS said the present width of the Singapore dollar trading band was sufficient to accommodate temporary fluctuations.

(This story has been refiled to correct spelling of “making” in paragraph 10.)