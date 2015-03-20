FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's air pollution rises to unhealthy level
March 20, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore's air pollution rises to unhealthy level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Visitors take pictures of the city skyline shrouded by haze from the Marina Bay Sands Skypark observation deck ahead of the Singapore F1 night race September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's air pollution hit levels classified "unhealthy" on Friday, the government's National Environment Agency said on its website. (www.haze.gov.sg)

The 3-hour Pollution Standards Index (PSI) in the city-state rose to 102 at 4 p.m. local time (0800 GMT). A PSI reading above 100 indicates air pollution has reached an “unhealthy” level.

The PSI level in the island-nation hit a record-high of 401 in June 2013, when smoke from forest burning in Indonesia engulfed the city.

Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Himani Sarkar

