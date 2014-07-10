National Library Board bans more children's books: Straits Times

The three books that were pulled by the National Library Board (NLB) from its shelves for not being “pro-family” were not the only ones that were removed.

The Straits Times has learnt that there were at least three more children’s books that were also recently banned. Written by American author Robie H. Harris, they have to do with sex education and are meant for children aged four and above.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.