a year ago
Singapore's PM Lee to take medical leave until Aug 29
#World News
August 22, 2016 / 7:52 AM / a year ago

Singapore's PM Lee to take medical leave until Aug 29

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks in Singapore September 2, 2014. Lee has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo surgery to remove his prostate gland on Monday, his office said on February 15, 2015.Edgar Su/File photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be on medical leave until Aug. 29 on the advice of his doctors, his office said on Monday.

Lee took ill while delivering a National Day rally speech on Sunday but returned to the stage after a break of about an hour.

Lee's illness was brought on by a temporary drop in blood pressure due to prolonged standing, exhaustion and dehydration, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Doctors had confirmed there were no cardiac abnormalities and no stroke, the office said.

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will cover the duties of the prime minister in his absence.

Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
