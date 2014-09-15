FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore August private home sales 432 units, down 43 percent year/year
September 15, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore August private home sales 432 units, down 43 percent year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore in August totalled 432 units, down 43 percent from 756 units a year earlier, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said on Monday.

The fall in sales follows the introduction in June 2013 of property cooling measures that restricted levels of borrowing relative to monthly income.

In August 2012 developers sold 1,427 private homes.

Sales last month fell 15 percent from July, when 509 units were sold.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg

Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer

