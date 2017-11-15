FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore transit train collides with stationary train, injuries reported: media
November 15, 2017 / 2:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Singapore transit train collides with stationary train, injuries reported: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A Singapore mass transit train collided early on Wednesday with another train that was stationary near a station in the city state’s western area and some injuries were reported, the country’s Straits Times newspaper reported.

The incident took place at 8 a.m. local time, (0000 GMT) the report said. No further details were available.

SMRT, the transit operator, had no immediate comment when reached by telephone.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Aradhana AravindanEditing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
