Miner Rio Tinto hiring commodity market analysts in Singapore

A Rio Tinto logo is displayed on the front of a wall panel during a news conference in Sydney November 29, 2012.

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) is looking to hire eight Singapore-based experts to improve its supply and demand analysis in commodity markets.

One of the world's biggest mining companies, Rio has a market capitalization of nearly $80 billion and is focused on resources such as iron ore, copper, aluminum and coal.

The company posted the vacancies on its website earlier this month, with a spokesman saying on Tuesday that they were "routine hirings" which would add to its staff of over 300 people in Singapore.

The roles include several positions in market analysis, ranging from junior to principal analysts, offering short-term supply and demand analysis, as well as competitor analysis.

The miner is also hiring leaders for various procurement divisions within its global sourcing team including for raw materials, technology, hydrocarbons and explosives and for property services, according to its website, although it was not clear whether these were added positions or staff replacements.

The procurement team oversees sourcing and buying of goods and services for all operations and businesses within the company.