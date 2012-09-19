Website lifts the lid on Singapore's best and worst toilets

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Whether gleaming or gross, Singapore’s public toilets face the scrub brush of scrutiny in an online map and feedback forum announced on Wednesday.

LOO Connect, a new part of the Restroom Association of Singapore’s toilet.org.sg website, lets the public pinpoint and comment on commodes and see those given three, four or five stars under the Happy Toilet Programme that has run since 2003.

“It’s a crowd sourcing tool to help people identify the most disgusting toilets and the cleanest ones,” said Emerson Hee, the non-profit association’s general manager.

Hee said the association will work to improve conditions at places where toilets are shamed by residents of the wealthy Asian city-state, whose government runs regular campaigns to promote cleanliness, courtesy and good English.

Singapore’s foulest toilets tend to be in coffee shops, markets, bus terminals, food courts and subway stations, the association’s latest survey shows. The cleanest are in government offices, hospitals and restaurants.

Bad design and poor cleaning were cited as causes of dirty toilets but, at 79 percent, the worst offenders were identified as “irresponsible users”.