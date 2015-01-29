SingTel, Sony, Warner setup video service in Asia

A Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) signage is pictured at the company's head office in Singapore August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. Entertainment on Friday said they had established HOOQ, a joint venture start-up to offer a regional video service in Asia.

HOOQ will deliver Hollywood blockbusters and television series, as well as Asian movies and programmes, enabling customers to stream and download shows on their platform of choice, SingTel said in a statement.

HOOQ would be rolled out progressively in Singtel’s Asian footprint including Indonesia, the Philippines, India and Thailand from the first quarter of 2015.