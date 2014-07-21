FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian regulator settles case against former Sino-Forest CFO
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 21, 2014 / 10:17 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian regulator settles case against former Sino-Forest CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - The former chief financial officer of Sino-Forest Corp has agreed to assist with the investigation of the collapsed forestry company as part of a settlement with regulators, Canada’s main securities watchdog said on Monday.

The Ontario Securities Commission said that under the deal David Horsley will be barred for life from being an officer or director of a public company and pay C$700,000 ($652,200) towards the costs of the investigation.

China-focused Sino-Forest had been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and at one point had a market capitalization of more than C$6 billion. But its shares tanked and were later de-listed after a short-seller in 2011 alleged the company had exaggerated its assets.

Under the settlement, Horsley acknowledged he contravened Ontario securities law by providing incorrect or untrue information to the regulator. The OSC said he also admitted he did not have the required knowledge of Sino-Forest’s business and placed undue reliance on what he was told by the company’s overseas management.

Horsley’s lawyer declined to comment on the settlement.

The regulator said it is still pursuing its case against other former Sino-Forest executives, including Allen Chan, Albert Ip, Alfred C.T. Hung, George Ho and Simon Yeung.

($1 = 1.0733 Canadian Dollars)

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.