ICBC, Sinopac let planned $606 million deal expire: source
September 30, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

ICBC, Sinopac let planned $606 million deal expire: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) building is pictured behind the Puente de La Mujer (Women's Bridge) at the Buenos Aires docks April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) (601398.SS) and Taiwan’s Sinopac Financial Holdings (2890.TW) are letting a planned T$20 billion ($606 million) financial investment deal expire on expectations it will continue to face political hurdles, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

ICBC had agreed in 2013 to buy a 20 percent stake in Sinopac’s banking arm for T$20 billion. But the deal was contingent on the passage of a trade services pact that has yet to be approved by the island’s parliament.

The companies had last renewed the contract in March.

Sinopac is holding a briefing to disclose the status of the proposed deal, the source told Reuters on Wednesday.

China views self-ruled Taiwan as a renegade province and has not ruled out the use of force to bring it under its control.

Reporting by Faith Hung and Emily Chan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
