China's Sinopec mulls retail unit IPO to raise up to $10 billion: Bloomberg

A Sinopec sign displayed at its gas station is seen behind a Chinese New Year lantern installation in Hong Kong February 5, 2013.

(Reuters) - Oil refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (600028.SS), also known as Sinopec, is considering an initial public offering of its retail business next year in Hong Kong that could raise as much as $10 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The state-owned oil company has asked banks to submit proposals for roles to manage a listing, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sinopec's retail business runs a network of fuel stations and convenience stores in China.

Sinopec has not made a final decision as yet and may also decide against floating the business if market conditions are unfavorable, Bloomberg said.

Sinopec was not immediately available for comment.