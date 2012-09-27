FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Sinopec shuts plants for environmental checks
September 27, 2012 / 2:05 AM / in 5 years

China's Sinopec shuts plants for environmental checks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Sinopec logo is seen at one of its gas stations in Hong Kong April 26, 2010.REUTERS/Bobby Yip

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Sinopec Group, the parent of Sinopec Corp, has ordered the closure of three plants, including two refineries in the southern province of Guangdong, for environmental checks, the company said in a statement.

The two refineries are Sinopec Guangzhou Petrochemical Corp and Sinopec Dongxing refinery, with a combined crude processing capacity of 370,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Sinopec announced the order late on Wednesday after Chinese state television reported the plants, which also includes a small petrochemical plant, had environmental problems.

Sinopec did not specify the problems at the plants or the length of the shutdown.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Xu Wan; Editing by Ed Davies

