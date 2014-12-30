China's Sinopec says oil price slump won't halt shale gas development

A Sinopec logo is seen on top of a logo of Easy Joy store at a gas station in Beijing, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Yong

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Sinopec Corp said on Monday it was committed to shale gas spending for 2015 despite a sinking global oil market to which domestic gas prices are linked.

Falling oil prices will have no major impact on the company’s plans for natural gas development, Jiao Fangzheng, senior vice president of Sinopec, told a news conference.

Still, Jiao said it was unclear if the central government would continue a subsidy of 0.40 yuan per cubic meter for shale gas production beyond 2015, a key to sustaining early development of the costly unconventional resource.

The country’s second-largest state energy firm has taken the lead in developing China’s potentially huge shale gas resources, having discovered the first large deposits at Fuling in the southwest.

Sinopec has said the Fuling field, which has so far produced 1.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas, is on track to reach a capacity of 5 bcm by 2015 and 10 bcm in 2017.

Fuling gas currently sells at 2.48 yuan (40 cents) per cubic meter, which along with the additional subsidy gives Sinopec an internal rate of return of 11 to 13 percent, a second company official said.

Industry analysts believe global oil prices, which have lost nearly half their value since June, will eventually hit spending on expensive shale gas development, although state giants like Sinopec also take into account government priorities.

“If oil prices remain at $60 for the next few years, then achieving 10 bcm will be a challenge,” said Gordon Kwan, head of Asia energy research at Nomura.

But if oil prices rebound to $80 and higher from 2016, then Sinopec’s shale gas target could be achievable, as the government is expected to hand out more subsidies, Kwan said.

The company forecast an average price of 4,320 yuan ($694) per ton for crude oil in 2014, Jiao said, but prices have fallen below 3,000 yuan ($482) in December, hitting revenue badly.

Revenue from the exploration and production sector has probably fallen 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) this year, Jiao said.

Shale gas exploration costs can be controlled at 70 to 80 million yuan ($12.85 million) per well, he added.

Sinopec has said it applied new drilling technologies in the Fuling field and manufactured all the production equipment and tools domestically, which has held down development costs.

A government announcement over the weekend raising the threshold for a windfall tax on crude oil production will also help ease the firm’s tax burden.