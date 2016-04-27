FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SintecMedia in management buyout backed by Francisco Partners
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 27, 2016 / 12:21 PM / in a year

SintecMedia in management buyout backed by Francisco Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Management of Israeli firm SintecMedia backed by private equity firm Francisco Partners have bought the company from Riverwood Capital and other existing shareholders, they said on Wednesday.

The companies did not disclose financial details but Israel’s Calcalist financial daily reported last week that the deal would be valued at $400 million. [nL5N17M3BX]

Founded in 2000 and employing over 800 people in 12 offices, SintecMedia makes Internet-based management software systems for TV and media companies including NBC, ABC and BBC.

Its products manage ad sales, traffic, billing, programming and rights, processing over $33 billion in advertising revenue.

Technology-focused Francisco Partners, which is based in San Francisco, has bought a number of Israeli firms, including ClickSoftware for $438 million and homeland security firm NSO for more than $100 million.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.