FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sirius XM names Jim Meyer as interim CEO
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
December 19, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

Sirius XM names Jim Meyer as interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Apple iPhone is shown in a XM Skydock at the Sirius Satellite Radio booth during the 2010 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) - Sirius XM Radio Inc named Jim Meyer as interim chief executive, effective immediately, the satellite radio company announced on Wednesday.

Meyer, currently president of sales and operations at the company, had emerged as a leading contender to replace outgoing CEO Mel Karmazin.

“Given Jim’s current position, we expect this will be a seamless transition,” Eddy Hartenstein, chairman of Sirius, said in a statement.

Karmazin is stepping down immediately. He was hired in 2004 to lead what was then Sirius Satellite Radio. He orchestrated the merger with XM Satellite Radio in 2008.

Karmazin had decided to leave the company as Liberty Media tries to gain a controlling interest in Sirius.

Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.