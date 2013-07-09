FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong auto sales prompt Sirius to raise subscriber outlook
#Music News
July 9, 2013 / 3:00 PM / in 4 years

Strong auto sales prompt Sirius to raise subscriber outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sirius XM Radio Inc said Tuesday that the number of people paying for its radio service rose to 25 million in the second quarter, helped by strong auto sales, and it raised its subscriber expectations for the year.

Jim Meyer, chief executive officer of Sirius, said the 715,000 net new subscriber additions in the second quarter, up 15 percent, set a record since the 2008 merger of Sirius and XM.

For the year, Sirius increased its forecast of net subscriber additions by 100,000 to 1.5 million.

Sirius competes with a host of music services, including Pandora Media Inc, which is also making a push to make its online streaming service more easily available in autos.

(This story is refiled to correct milestone record of subscribers to 2008 merger with XM)

Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
