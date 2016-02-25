Dentsply wins conditional EU approval for $5.6 billion Sirona bid

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. company Dentsply International (XRAY.O) secured European Union approval for its $5.6 billion bid for Sirona Dental Systems Inc SIRO.O on Thursday after agreeing to extend licensing deals between Sirona and some key suppliers.

The combination of Dentsply, which makes single-use dental supplies such as paste and sealants, and Sirona, maker of advanced technology equipment such as imaging systems and instruments, would create the world’s largest dental equipment maker.

“The decision is conditional in particular upon the extension of licensing agreements between Sirona and its current suppliers of CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing) blocks used in its chairside CAD/CAM systems,” the European Commission said.

Dentsply also agreed to technical and legal safeguards for rival block suppliers and a fast track arbitration procedure to resolve disputes.