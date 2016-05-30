FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVC Capital to buy Italian gaming firm Sisal in 1 billion euro deal
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 30, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

CVC Capital to buy Italian gaming firm Sisal in 1 billion euro deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners said on Monday it had agreed to buy Italian betting company Sisal Group in a deal that values the company at 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion), including debt.

Sisal, which also provides payment services, is currently owned by Apax Partners, Permira and Clessidra. In 2014 the three private equity funds sought a share listing for the Milan-based group but pulled the sale, blaming unfavorable market conditions.

Sisal had revenues of 787 million euros in 2015, down 4 percent from the previous year, and a net loss of 40 million euros. Payment services accounted for just over one fifth of overall sales.

Net debt at the end of December stood at 966 million euros.

($1 = 0.8998 euros)

Reporting by Massimo Gaia; Editing by Greg Mahlich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.