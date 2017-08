Sistema CEO Mikhail Shamolin attends a session of the annual VTB Capital "Russia Calling!" Investment Forum in Moscow, Russia, October 13, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema (SSAq.L) plans to buy Honkarakenne Oyj (HONBS.HE), a Finland-based company that designs and builds wooden log homes, a Sistema unit said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9009 euros)