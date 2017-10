MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Tuesday its board of directors proposed a secondary placement of 386 million new shares, equal to 4 percent of its share capital, that could raise more than $300 million.

The company’s Moscow-traded stock closed at 26.1 roubles on Monday, valuing the 4 percent stake at around 10 billion roubles ($320.96 million).