Fey, Poehler play siblings in 'Sisters'
December 9, 2015 / 8:46 PM / 2 years ago

Fey, Poehler play siblings in 'Sisters'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK - Tina Fey and Amy Poehler brought their comedy “Sisters” to New York on Tuesday with the two portraying siblings who throw a party as a farewell to their childhood home.

The movie reunites the Saturday Night Live (SNL) stars with actress Maya Rudolph, who plays a childhood friend.

“This is my SNL family so it is an extension of that, which couldn’t make me happier,” Rudolph said at the film’s premiere.

“I feel so lucky to have the opportunity to get back together whenever we can.”

“Sisters” hits U.S. cinemas on  Dec. 18.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
