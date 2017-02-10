Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
DUBAI The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's top sovereign wealth fund, said it is not considering the acquisition of a stake in North American amusement park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX.N).
In a statement late on Thursday, a spokesperson for the fund also said reports that the PIF had conducted talks with the company about the purchase of a stake were "baseless".
Quoting unnamed sources, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the PIF was considering taking a stake in Six Flags.
The company said in June last year that Saudi officials had begun talks with Six Flags to build theme parks, as part of the kingdom's efforts to expand in tourism and diversify the economy.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.