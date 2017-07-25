SK Hynix second quarter profit sets record on soaring memory chip sales

The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016.

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) on Tuesday said second-quarter operating profit rose 574 percent from a year earlier to set a record, matching market expectations, on strong demand for memory chips.

The result topped its previous all-time high hit in the first quarter, keeping SK Hynix on track for what analysts estimate to be its largest-ever annual operating profit of 13 trillion won.

The world's second-biggest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said April-June profit was 3.1 trillion won ($2.78 billion). That compared with a 3 trillion won Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate from a survey of 22 analysts.

Revenue rose 70 percent to 6.7 trillion won.

Chip makers are riding a so-called "super-cycle" with tight supply coupled with demand for more capability on devices such as servers and smartphones driving up prices and profit margins.

Total industry revenue this year will likely be a record $115.4 billion, data from researcher IHS showed.

"Supply constraints are expected to gradually ease in the second half," SK Hynix said of both DRAM and NAND chips.

SK Hynix said DRAM chip shipments rose 3 percent from January-March while average selling prices rose 11 percent. NAND chip shipments fell 6 percent while the average price rose 8 percent.

To consolidate its market position, SK Hynix has expressed an interest in securing an equity stake in the $18 billion memory chip business that Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) has put up for sale, complicating a bid for the unit by a consortium of which SK Hynix is a part.

An SK Hynix spokesman on Tuesday said there is no change in company stance regarding the Toshiba sale.