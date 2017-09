A SK Hynix plant is seen in Icheon, about 80 km (50 miles) southeast of Seoul, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) said on Thursday its July-September operating profit rose 6.3 percent from a year earlier, in line with market expectations.

SK Hynix reported a profit of 1.4 trillion won ($1.23 billion), compared with 1.3 trillion won a year earlier and a 1.4 trillion won Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate derived from a poll of 16 analysts.