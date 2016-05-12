Commercial development boosts Skanska as U.S. construction costs weigh

Construction cranes surround the base of the 30 Hudson Yards building, Wells Fargo & Co.'s future offices on Manhattan's west side in New York March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Builder Skanska (SKAb.ST) more than doubled profits in the first quarter on the back of strong demand at its commercial property development business but higher costs and postponed projects hit its key construction business, sending its shares down.

Operating profit at its construction division, which accounts for most of group sales, fell unexpectedly in the quarter, and shares in the Swedish group, whose single-biggest market is the United States, were down 3.4 percent by 0837 GMT.

Skanska’s profits has been hit in the third quarter of last year by large unexpected costs for clients’ design changes in six U.S. construction projects.

Skanska Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom told Reuters on Thursday similar issues in one of those projects had dented construction profits in the first quarter. The division’s profits also took a hit from delays by clients of project starts in Sweden and central Europe, he said.

Karlstrom said he expected to reach reimbursement deals in 2016 with some of the clients on the design change costs, but that it would take years to reach agreements with all.

Skanska reiterated a 12-month outlook for an overall positive construction market. After five straight quarters of shrinking order intake, the construction unit unexpectedly posted a small increase and Karlstrom said he was optimistic about order bookings for the rest of the year.

Construction order intake was 30.3 billion crowns ($3.7 billion) against a year-ago 30.2 billion and a mean forecast for 29.3 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Group operating profit rose to 1.97 billion crowns from 832 million, against a forecast 1.71 billion, helped by stronger-than-expected profit growth at its commercial development unit.

Years of low global interest rates have pushed institutional investors such as pension funds to look beyond bonds for assets with better yields such as real estate, and office blocks with good rental income in particular.

The unit, which builds office buildings on speculation, reported its profit soared 648 percent to 1.36 billion crowns on the back of divestments including its biggest ever - in Boston for $452 million.]

($1 = 8.1348 Swedish crowns)