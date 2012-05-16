Skechers settles charges over toning shoe ads

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Skechers USA has agreed to pay $40 million to settle charges that it made unfounded claims when it advertised that its “toning shoes” would enable users to get stronger and lose weight.

The Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday the shoe maker was deceptive in the marketing of its Shape-ups, Resistance Runner, Toners and Tone-ups shoes.

The settlement with Skechers follows a September 2011 settlement with Reebok International Ltd in which it agreed to pay $25 million to resolve similar charges. Reebok is owned by Adidas.

In both cases, the money will go largely toward consumer refunds.

Toning shoes are designed to be slightly unstable, and manufacturers say the instability requires the wearer to work harder, thus strengthening muscles.

“Skechers’ unfounded claims went beyond stronger and more toned muscles. The company even made claims about weight loss and cardiovascular health,” said David Vladeck, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.