Sweden's SKF sees flat demand ahead after in-line fourth-quarter profit

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's SKF, the world's largest maker of industrial bearings, said it expected demand to remain at the current level in the near term after posting a fourth quarter core profit in line with market forecasts, sending shares lower.

Manufacturing gauges in SKF's biggest markets have recovered in recent months, with the euro zone purchasing managers index hitting its highest level since April 2011 in January, raising expectations for better demand ahead in the industrial sector.

Like-for-like sales at SKF in the quarter rose 1.2 percent, after falling for six consecutive quarters previously, but SKF took a cautious view on business activity, forecasting roughly unchanged demand in the first quarter versus the fourth.

"We saw a gradual strengthening in demand during the quarter and less of the seasonal pre-buying which is otherwise associated with that time of year," SKF Chief Executive Alrik Danielson said in a statement.

Asia was the main driver behind SKF's return to growth with an 8 percent organic sales rise. In Europe, like-for-like sales inched up 1 percent while North America was down 4 percent, though the company said market development there was stabilizing.

SKF, which counts Germany's Schaeffler AG (SHA_p.DE) as its main rival, said adjusted operating earnings inched up to 1.74 billion Swedish crowns ($200 million) from a year-ago 1.73 billion, roughly in line with a mean forecast of 1.76 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Shares of the Gothenburg-based firm are up 20 percent in the past three months compared with a 12 percent rise in STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services Index, raising the bar on delivering in terms of growth and profitability.

SKF shares were down 2.7 percent at 1228 GMT.