3 months ago
Ski cross: Sweden's Holmlund conscious again after December crash
May 18, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 3 months ago

Ski cross: Sweden's Holmlund conscious again after December crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Sweden's third placed Anna Holmlund celebrates after the women's freestyle skiing skicross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 21, 2014.Dylan Martinez

(Reuters) - Olympic ski cross bronze medalist Anna Holmlund is conscious and communicating with her family, over five months after suffering serious head injuries in a training crash, the Swedish Ski Federation said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old was injured in a training crash in Italy in December and remained in a coma for a long time, but she is now conscious and working hard on her rehabilitation, Swedish ski team doctor Jakob Swanberg said on the federation's website (www.skidor.com).

"If all goes according to plan she will leave the Danderyd hospital in July 2017. She will then move to her hometown of Sundvall where accommodation and continued rehabilitation is being organized," Swanberg said.

Sweden's Holmlund won the bronze medal in ski cross at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis

