8 months ago
Tande stays calm in the winds to top Four Hills standings
January 4, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 8 months ago

Tande stays calm in the winds to top Four Hills standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ski Jumping - 65th four-hills ski jumping tournament first round - Innsbruck - 04/01/2017 - Norway's Daniel Andre Tande, his compatriot Robert Johanssone and Russia's Evgeniy Klimov react on the winners podium.Dominic Ebenbichler

INNSBRUCK, Austria (Reuters) - Norway's Daniel Andre Tande leapt to the top of the Four Hills ski jumping standings after winning Wednesday's penultimate stage, cut short by high winds in Innsbruck on Wednesday.

Tande, 22, soared through the air for a jump of 128.5 meters at the Austrian venue which gave him his second straight stage win after his victory in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany on Sunday.

His compatriot Robert Johansson was second and Russia's Evgeniy Klimov third.

Others struggled in the winds, with Austria's Florian Altenburger among those crashing on the snow before the second run was canceled.

Tande now has 710.3 points in the standings, just ahead of Poland's Olympic champion Kamil Stoch (708.6), who was fourth on Wednesday, ahead of the final event at Bischofshofen, Austria, on Friday.

Writing by Patrick Johnston in London; Editing by Toby Davis

