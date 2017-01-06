FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Stock soars to victory at Four Hills tournament
#Sports News
January 6, 2017 / 7:12 PM / 7 months ago

Stock soars to victory at Four Hills tournament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ski Jumping - 65th four-hills ski jumping tournament final round - Bischofshofen, Austria - 06/01/2017 - Poland's Kamil Stoch celebrates after winning the 65th four-hills tournament.Dominic Ebenbichler

BISCHOFSHOFEN, Austria (Reuters) - Poland's double Olympic champion Kamil Stoch claimed the prestigious Four hills ski jumping tournament on Friday after winning the final stage in Austria.

Stoch jumped 138.5 meters to secure victory after Norway's Daniel Andre Tande, the overnight leader and winner of the last two events in Germany and Austria, misjudged his final jump and landed awkwardly to fall down the standings.

Stoch's compatriot Piotr Zyla claimed second in the standings after a third place finish in Friday's jump with Tande making do with third overall.

The 65th running of the event features jumps taking place in four locations in Germany and Austria each year.

Writing by Patrick Johnston in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar

