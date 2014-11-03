FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sky Deutschland CEO sees more quarters with net loss
November 3, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

Sky Deutschland CEO sees more quarters with net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Sky Deutschland cautioned on Monday that there will be more quarters with a net loss after posting its first quarterly net profit in seven years.

“The reality is that we will go in and out of net income for the next quarters before posting annual net profit,” Sky Deutschland’s Chief Executive Brian Sullivan told reporters in a conference call.

The German pay-TV provider swung to a first-quarter net profit of 12.3 million euros ($15.4 million) as it signed up close to 100,000 new subscribers.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
