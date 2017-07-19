FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
27 minutes ago
Murdochs warn UK a delay to Sky-Fox deal could hit wider inward investment
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalized 'feed'
Technology
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalized 'feed'
Dollar walloped by Senate healthcare failure
Reuters TV
Dollar walloped by Senate healthcare failure
#Future of Money
Reuters Focus
#Future of Money
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 19, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 27 minutes ago

Murdochs warn UK a delay to Sky-Fox deal could hit wider inward investment

2 Min Read

The Sky News logo is seen on the outside of offices and studios in west London, Britain June 29, 2017.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - James and Lachlan Murdoch warned the British government on Wednesday a delay to their planned acquisition of pay-TV group Sky (SKYB.L) could sour the broader climate for foreign investment in the country after Brexit.

The Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O) was dealt a blow last month when Britain's media secretary, Karen Bradley, said she was persuaded that the deal could give the Murdochs too much influence over the media, after regulator Ofcom assessed the impact of the transaction.

Bradley said she was minded to refer the deal for a lengthy investigation, but has not yet announced her final decision.

"While we await the outcome of the regulatory process, important investment decisions will inevitably need to be deferred," the two sons of Rupert Murdoch said in a letter to Bradley.

"There is also the broader risk of a potential harmful effect on other companies' inward investment decisions currently under consideration in the UK."

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.