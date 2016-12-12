FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
UK PM May's spokeswoman says not appropriate to comment on Fox bid for Sky
December 12, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 8 months ago

UK PM May's spokeswoman says not appropriate to comment on Fox bid for Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is aware of Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O) $14 billion takeover bid for British pay-TV company Sky Plc (SKYB.L) but it would not be appropriate to comment on the deal, her spokeswoman said on Monday.

Murdoch's previous attempt to buy Sky through his News Corp (NWSA.O) business provoked uproar among some UK politicians, who said it would give the billionaire owner of The Sun and The Times newspapers too much control over the country's media.

The latest proposed deal would give Fox control of a pay-TV network spanning 22 million households in Britain, Ireland, Austria, Germany and Italy.

"We're aware of the proposed merger," May's spokeswoman told reporters. "It is not something it would be appropriate for government to comment on."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

