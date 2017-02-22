FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
NZ court grants Spark's request for pause on Sky-Vodafone deal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 22, 2017 / 3:29 AM / 6 months ago

NZ court grants Spark's request for pause on Sky-Vodafone deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - A New Zealand court on Wednesday ruled that a 36-hour pause must take place before Sky Network Television (SKT.NZ) can buy Vodafone's New Zealand unit (VOD.L) if the competition regulator approves the deal.

Rival telecommunications company Spark (SPK.NZ) on Monday asked the court to consider imposing the pause, saying it would provide companies "breathing space" to understand the regulator's reasoning.

Sky said it was considering the implications of the ruling.

The Commerce Commission is due to rule on the proposed NZ$1.3 billion ($933 million) takeover on Feb. 23 and has previously cited concern the deal would dampen competition from rival broadband and mobile providers.

Shares in Sky TV were halted, having fallen 2.7 percent, while shares in Spark edged up 0.6 percent.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Himani Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.