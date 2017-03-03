FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Murdoch's Fox seeks EU okay for $14.4 billion Sky takeover bid
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 3, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 6 months ago

Murdoch's Fox seeks EU okay for $14.4 billion Sky takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File Photo: Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman News Corp and Chairman and CEO 21st Century Fox speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 29, 2014.Lucy Nicholson

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O) has asked EU antitrust regulators to approve its $14.4 billion takeover bid for European pay-TV company Sky (SKYB.L), a filing on the European Commission showed on Friday.

The EU competition enforcer will decide by April 7 whether to clear the deal, demand concessions or kick off a five-month long investigation.

Fox chief executive James Murdoch has said no "meaningful concessions" would be required. The acquisition of the remaining 61 percent of Sky would help Fox better compete with rivals such as Netflix (NFLX.O).

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Julia Fioretti

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.