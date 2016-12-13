FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scaramucci weighs SkyBridge Capital sale: Bloomberg
December 13, 2016 / 8:01 PM / 8 months ago

Scaramucci weighs SkyBridge Capital sale: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Investor and advisor to U.S. President Elect Donald Trump, Anthony Scaramucci, speaks to members of the news media in the lobby of Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., November 17, 2016.Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Anthony Scaramucci, a member of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, is planning the sale of SkyBridge Capital as he seeks a post within the new administration, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

Scaramucci left Lehman Brothers in 2005 to start SkyBridge Capital.

Last month Scaramucci said in an interview that he was considering a position in the administration, but was "not jockeying for a job", Bloomberg reported.

SkyBridge declined to comment.

The investment firm's assets under management fell to roughly $7.5 billion from $9.2 billion as of Jan. 31, according to the report.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

