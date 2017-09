Sky Deutschland headquarters, one of the largest pay-TV operators in Germany and Austria is pictured in Unterfoehring near Munich August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Sky Deutschland said on Monday it had won the live broadcast rights in Germany for the UEFA Champions League soccer games until 2018.

The German pay-TV operator, which did not disclose financial details, said it would broadcast 146 games per season, including 128 exclusively.

Sky Deutschland is majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch’s entertainment company 21st Century Fox.