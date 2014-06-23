FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cloud security firm Skyhigh Networks raises $40 mln
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 23, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

Cloud security firm Skyhigh Networks raises $40 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Skyhigh Networks, a company that helps businesses secure data that employees access through Internet sites and cloud-computing services, said on Monday it has raised $40 million in financing in a Series C round led by Greylock Partners and Sequoia.

That brings the total capital raised to date by the Cupertino, California-based company to $66.5 million.

Skyhigh, which was launched in February 2013, offers a service that allows a company to monitor and secure access to a wide variety of Internet sites and cloud-computing services including Google Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Twitter Inc, Workday Inc and YouTube.

Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.