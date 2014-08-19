FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AirAsia has no interest in Skymark: Tony Fernandes on Twitter
August 19, 2014 / 4:22 AM / 3 years ago

AirAsia has no interest in Skymark: Tony Fernandes on Twitter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - AirAsia Bhd’s (AIRA.KL) group chief executive, Tony Fernandes, dismissed a media report that the Malaysian carrier is weighing a bid for Japan’s Skymark Airlines Inc 9204.T.

“Never seen such rubbish. AirAsia has no interest in Skymark in Japan,” Fernandes, co-founder of the budget airline, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Skymark’s shares jumped 28 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that AirAsia is in talks with financial institutions on a possible tender offer for the struggling carrier.

“We focused on new airline,” Fernandes said in a Twitter message. Last month, AirAsia said it would set up a low-cost airline with Japan’s biggest online retailer, Rakuten Inc (4755.T), and other companies.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan

