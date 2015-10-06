FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scottish Equity looks to sell 10 percent stake in Skyscanner: Telegraph
October 6, 2015 / 11:35 PM / 2 years ago

Scottish Equity looks to sell 10 percent stake in Skyscanner: Telegraph

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Scottish Equity Partners (SEP), one of the early investors in online flight comparison service Skyscanner, has appointed Goldman Sachs to sell 10 percent of the company at a price that may value the startup at 1 billion pounds ($1.52 billion), the Telegraph reported.

With bids due this week, it is likely that SEP would sell its stake to a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund rather than another private equity investor, the Telegraph said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Bidders could include Baillie Gifford, the pension fund manager which recently invested in food-delivery startup HelloFresh, along with Singapore’s Temasek Holdings and Japan’s Softbank Group Corp (9984.T), the Telegraph reported.

Temasek Holdings declined to comment.

SEP, Baillie Gifford and Softbank could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Skyscanner makes money through advertising and by charging airlines fees for booking referrals.

($1 = 0.6567 pounds)

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
