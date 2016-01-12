FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Skyscanner says Khazanah, Yahoo Japan among new investors in company
#Technology News
January 12, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Skyscanner says Khazanah, Yahoo Japan among new investors in company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A website of Yahoo Japan Corp is seen on a computer screen in Tokyo August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Travel search engine Skyscanner said Malaysia’s sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional, Yahoo Japan Corp and three other companies would jointly invest about 128 million pounds ($185.9 million) in the company.

Fund manager Artemis, investment groups Baillie Gifford and Vitruvian Partners were the other investors, Skyscanner said in a statement on Tuesday.

The fundraising values Edinburgh-based Skyscanner at $1.6 billion, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The funds raised include both primary and secondary proceeds, Skyscanner said, though it did not disclose how much stake the investors have acquired.

A media report in October had said Scottish Equity Partners, one of the early investors in Skyscanner, was looking to sell a 10 percent stake.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
