Skyworks eyes new chip customers, forecasts strong quarter

(Reuters) - Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS.O) forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts’ expectations as it sells more analog chips to smartphone makers and wins new business in a variety of high-margin industries.

Shares of the company rose more than 6 percent in post-market trading on Thursday after closing at $22.45 on the Nasdaq.

A boom in mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets has driven strong sales of the radio frequency chips produced by Skyworks for customers including Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS).

Chief Executive David Aldrich said in a statement that Skyworks was also diversifying its sales of analog chips to include other high-margin businesses, including the automotive and medical sectors and cloud computing.

The company forecast adjusted earnings of 62 cents in the current quarter on revenue of $475 million.

Analysts on average were expecting adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $470.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“They are getting more content per phone, and they are also expanding their business lines in other areas of analog,” JMP Securities analyst Alex Gauna said.

In the third quarter, Skyworks’ net profit rose to $65.7 million, or 34 cents per share, from $49.3 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $436.1 million, in line with analysts’ expectations.

Excluding items, the company earned 54 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimate of 53 cents per share by a penny.

Skyworks’ board also authorized a repurchase of up to $250 million of the company’s common stock.