FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Slim aims for U.S. Internet TV in 3rd quarter
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 12, 2012 / 4:46 PM / in 6 years

Mexico's Slim aims for U.S. Internet TV in 3rd quarter

Cyntia Barrera

2 Min Read

Chairman of Grupo Carso Carlos Slim of Mexico speaks during an interview with Reuters at the ITU Telecom World in Geneva October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is financing an Internet TV network that will include an interview show with former CNN television host Larry King in a project that could be running before October, according to the network and a Slim spokesman.

The online venture, Ora.TV, will be based in the United States and could launch in the third quarter of this year, a spokesman for Slim told Reuters on Monday.

Slim, the telecommunications tycoon, last week was named the world’s richest man for the third year in a row, according to Forbes magazine’s annual list of billionaires.

The free online news and entertainment channel will have mostly English-language content in its initial phase.

“It will be a free video channel on the Internet,” said Slim’s spokesman Arturo Elias Ayub.

“The business model will be based on advertising and probably (down the road) there could be channels that may want to broadcast it exclusively.”

The venture will have a New York headquarters and Los Angeles studios to produce on-demand content and “a wide range of programs that transcend traditional formats,” according to a statement from Ora.TV.

Slim’s America Movil, one of the world’s biggest telecommunications firms, will fund the station that will be led by Jon Housman, who was formerly the president of digital journalism at Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, Ora.TV’s website said.

Slim is the main provider of pay-television in Latin America, where he offers cable and satellite services to around 13 million customers, and he also owns a stake in New York Times Co.

Slim, who is barred from competing in Mexico’s traditional television market, maintains a local online news site Uno Noticias.

Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Michael O'Boyle; editing by Matthew Lewis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.