7 months ago
January 23, 2017 / 5:33 PM / 7 months ago

SLM Solutions removes CEO Rechlin with immediate effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - German 3D printer maker SLM Solutions removed Markus Rechlin from his position as chief executive officer and management board member with immediate effect, it said on Monday.

Uwe Boegershausen, the company's chief financial officer, will take over the CEO's responsibilities until further notice, SLM said in a brief statement.

No reason for his dismissal was given and an investor relations representative said he could not comment further.

SLM lowered its 2016 targets in December, saying a failed takeover bid by General Electric had led to uncertainty amongst customers and slow revenue growth in the second half of the year.

GE had abandoned the 683 million euro ($733 million) bid for SLM after opposition from activist investor Elliott Advisors.

Reporting by Sylwia Lasek; Editing by Victoria Bryan

