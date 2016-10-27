FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Volkswagen invests 150 million euros in new logistics center in Slovakia
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
October 27, 2016 / 11:07 AM / 10 months ago

Volkswagen invests 150 million euros in new logistics center in Slovakia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Volkswagen logo is pictured at the newly opened Volkswagen factory in Wrzesnia near Poznan, Poland September 9, 2016. German car manufacture company officially open factory in Wrzesnia on October 24, 2016.Kacper Pempel

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen(VOWG_p.DE) will invest 150 million euros ($163.67 million) to build a logistics center near its assembly plant in Bratislava, Slovakia, the company said on Thursday.

The logistics center will be opened in 2017 and an external partner will run it, the company said.

Volkswagen exports almost all of the vehicles it makes in the Slovak factory. It produces Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7, Volkswagen up!, Volkswagen e-up!, SEAT Mii, SKODA Citigo and bodies for Porsche Cayenne at its Slovak plant. It will also launch a Porsche Cayenne assembly line next year.

Slovakia, the world's biggest per-capita car producer, is also home to Kia (000270.KS) and Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) plants and a new Jaguar Land Rover [TAMOJL.UL] plant is expected to come online in 2018.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.